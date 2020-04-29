CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 995 Shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TM opened at $125.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.00. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12-month low of $108.01 and a 12-month high of $145.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $175.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $69.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

