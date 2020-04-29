CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Duke Energy by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,332,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,943 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Duke Energy by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,214,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,077 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,174,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,754 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

DUK opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average of $90.83. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

