CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 5,008 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 163.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 42.9% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $40.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.52.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

