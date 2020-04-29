CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Unilever by 94.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after buying an additional 114,352 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 89,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UN opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.58. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.4445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

