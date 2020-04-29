CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 374 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on S&P Global from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on S&P Global from $326.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.75.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $295.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $312.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.23. The company has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

