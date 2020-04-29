Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Scorpio Tankers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 31,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STNG. DNB Markets lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.44.

NYSE:STNG opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.35). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.