CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 9,558 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 137.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $745,793,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 746.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $795,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641,163 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 127,704,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,078,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,156 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,611,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $599,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,967,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENB opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average is $36.34.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

