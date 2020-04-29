Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSGX. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,871,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 627.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 76,382 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,279,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 593.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 60,926 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,882,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $54.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.48.

