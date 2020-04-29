CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 163.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after buying an additional 66,561 shares in the last quarter.

VHT stock opened at $188.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $197.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.90.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

