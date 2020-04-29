CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 1,665 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Shares of NVS opened at $88.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.43 and its 200 day moving average is $89.49. The company has a market capitalization of $202.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

