CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 166.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.31. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. On average, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 70.66%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.