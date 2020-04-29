Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,403 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 102.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $78.67 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $162,298.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,234 shares of company stock worth $5,667,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

