Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,794 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 66,734 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF alerts:

EWZS opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.