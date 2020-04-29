Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 29,982 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 136.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,982 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

