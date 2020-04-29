ABB (NYSE:ABB) Receives “Sell” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ABB. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HSBC downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded ABB from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research downgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.66.

NYSE:ABB opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. ABB has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. ABB had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ABB by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,668,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,545,000 after buying an additional 174,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 17,352 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

