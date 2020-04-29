CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300,216 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of CSX worth $34,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,640,810,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,380,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,324,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,795,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,109,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,714,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,519 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX opened at $66.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.68. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.65.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

