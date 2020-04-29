BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 18.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $164.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.68. Watsco Inc has a 12 month low of $132.97 and a 12 month high of $186.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens lowered their price target on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.