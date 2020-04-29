Calamos Advisors LLC Has $55.83 Million Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,310 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 101,801 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $55,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 24,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA opened at $131.30 on Wednesday. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.84. The stock has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

