Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 495,613 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,482,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 495,613 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $50,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $2,140,195,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $417,608,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,006,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $169,146,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $173.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

