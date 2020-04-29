Aua Capital Management LLC Purchases 650 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Aua Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.6% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after buying an additional 600,041 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after buying an additional 879,345 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.42.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $169.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,304.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

