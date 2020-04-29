BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 1,372 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 16.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,706,000 after acquiring an additional 64,249 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cummins by 66.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,936,000 after buying an additional 76,432 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 131,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,442,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $161.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.09. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $173.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cummins from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.69.

In related news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

