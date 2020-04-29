Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,544 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 164.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.00.

BLK opened at $497.77 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $576.81. The stock has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $433.29 and a 200-day moving average of $483.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total value of $2,743,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

