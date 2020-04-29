Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.4% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,124,265,000 after purchasing an additional 904,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,616,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,560,019 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,166,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,802 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ThinkEquity started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,763 shares of company stock worth $4,256,037 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $251.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.08. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

