Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.43 and a 52-week high of $60.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.