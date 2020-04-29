Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Cabana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.89 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.03 and a 52-week high of $112.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.65.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.