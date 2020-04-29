Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,927,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 22,685 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 104,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 38,838 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 31,035.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,017,000 after purchasing an additional 879,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

LMBS opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.85. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $52.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.