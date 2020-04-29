Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $162.61 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.