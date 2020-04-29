Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 191.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,335,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,165,246,000 after acquiring an additional 138,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,758,455,000 after acquiring an additional 83,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,159,267,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,052,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $964,550,000 after acquiring an additional 344,846 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $264.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.49. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The company has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.