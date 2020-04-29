Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 4,246.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises 1.8% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

