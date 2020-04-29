Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4,723.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,353 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,053,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $16,446,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,246.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 273,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after purchasing an additional 253,487 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,371,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,066,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,810,000 after purchasing an additional 202,378 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.28. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $81.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3374 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

