Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires 224 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,091 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,503,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,873,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,613,373 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $715,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,242 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,846,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $785,847,000 after acquiring an additional 828,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average of $99.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.44. Expedia Group Inc has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities upgraded Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.