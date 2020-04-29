Camelot Portfolios LLC Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,733,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 170,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $110.40 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.67.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.