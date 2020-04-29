Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys 24,026 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 35.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,026 shares during the quarter. Office Properties Income Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $20,408,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,021,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,957,000 after buying an additional 563,001 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1,272.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 192,800 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 100,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 704.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 111,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 97,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.40 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

