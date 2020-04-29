Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,836 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned 0.83% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.34. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $22.16.

