BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 1,224 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,638 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $3,055,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra lowered their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $85.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.08.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.18%.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

