Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,574 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,954,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $60.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $83.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 37.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.28.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

