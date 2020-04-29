Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $942,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,495 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.26.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

