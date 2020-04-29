BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 3,671 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 678,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,232,000 after purchasing an additional 81,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.86.

PNC stock opened at $105.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day moving average of $137.31.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.