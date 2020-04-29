Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,156 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $239.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.