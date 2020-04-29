BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 746 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned 0.07% of Badger Meter worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,127,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,775,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,098,000 after purchasing an additional 162,386 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 119,452 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,526,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Badger Meter stock opened at $60.18 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $70.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average is $60.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other Badger Meter news, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $1,286,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $354,347.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,930.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

