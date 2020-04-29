Brookmont Capital Management Raises Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 678,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,232,000 after acquiring an additional 81,017 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $632,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC opened at $105.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day moving average of $137.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.86.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.