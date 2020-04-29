Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Buys 214 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.5% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,320,000 after purchasing an additional 788,859 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,605,000 after purchasing an additional 360,629 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,058,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,315,000 after purchasing an additional 98,504 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 772,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,305,000 after purchasing an additional 264,987 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,799.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,172,000 after purchasing an additional 737,837 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $160.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

