BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $954,000 Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,777 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Rietbrock purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,696.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andy H. Chien purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,248 shares in the company, valued at $868,694.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $127,635 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.75. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.90.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 9.51%. Analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

