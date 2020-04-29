Cognios Capital LLC Sells 2,672 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Cognios Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,375 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Exelon by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE EXC opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

