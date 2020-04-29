Cognios Capital LLC Reduces Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Cognios Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Loews by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in Loews by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 360,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,912,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Loews by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Loews by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on L shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Schwartz sold 6,319 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $341,162.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,102.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,617 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $195,354.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,127.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $968,884 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L stock opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.90. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

