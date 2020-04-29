Cognios Capital LLC Sells 838 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Cognios Capital LLC decreased its position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,297,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,925,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $225,686,000 after purchasing an additional 602,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,778,000 after purchasing an additional 480,146 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth approximately $25,324,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

RL opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $133.10.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RL. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $136.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $123.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

