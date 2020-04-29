1,524 Shares in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Acquired by Cognios Capital LLC

Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Assurant by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 350,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,499,000 after buying an additional 126,807 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Assurant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Assurant by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant stock opened at $109.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $142.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.42 and its 200 day moving average is $123.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). Assurant had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Assurant from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.