Cognios Capital LLC Trims Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cognios Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,536 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,469,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total transaction of $4,434,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,778.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total transaction of $585,440.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,168.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,605 shares of company stock worth $5,317,934 in the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

VRSK stock opened at $151.79 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $171.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.