Cognios Capital LLC Sells 61,982 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Cognios Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,982 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 191.9% during the 1st quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 107,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 70,728 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Conagra Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Conagra Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,275,000 after acquiring an additional 114,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $237,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

