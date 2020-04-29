Cognios Capital LLC Purchases 5,260 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Cognios Capital LLC increased its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kroger by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,033,000 after acquiring an additional 876,611 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Kroger by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,182,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,502,000 after acquiring an additional 793,667 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KR. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Kroger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.62.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KR stock opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $28.58. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

